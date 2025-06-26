Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $60.4085 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

By: PANews
2025/06/26 11:52
PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$60.4085 million yesterday (June 25, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$55.1809 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.463 billion.

The second is Bitwise ETF ETHW, with a single-day net inflow of US$5.2276 million. Currently, ETHW's total historical net inflow has reached US$351 million.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$9.913 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.127 billion.

