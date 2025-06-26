The crypto sector has a slight correction, only BTC and CeFi sectors are relatively strong

By: PANews
2025/06/26 11:29
PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, due to Trump's statement that Iran and Israel may clash again, various sectors of the crypto market experienced a slight correction. Only Bitcoin (BTC) and CeFi sectors were relatively strong, rising by 1.19% and 0.22% respectively in 24 hours. Among them, BTC's increase narrowed, but it still remained above $107,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell by 0.22%, fluctuating around $2,400. In the CeFi sector, affected by the news that Guotai Junan International was approved to engage in virtual asset transactions, its technical support token HSK rose by 54.70% in 24 hours.

In other sectors, the PayFi sector fell 0.03%, but Telcoin (TEL) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) rose 1.17% and 1.49% respectively; the Layer1 sector fell 0.60%; the Layer2 sector fell 1.19%, and within the sector, Movement (MOVE) rose against the trend by 16.19%; the Meme sector fell 1.24%, the DeFi sector fell 1.84%, and Maple Finance (SYRUP) surged 2.60% during the session.

