The crypto sector has a slight correction, only BTC and CeFi sectors are relatively strong

PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, due to Trump's statement that Iran and Israel may clash again, various sectors of the crypto market experienced a slight correction. Only Bitcoin (BTC) and CeFi sectors were relatively strong, rising by 1.19% and 0.22% respectively in 24 hours. Among them, BTC's increase narrowed, but it still remained above $107,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell by 0.22%, fluctuating around $2,400. In the CeFi sector, affected by the news that Guotai Junan International was approved to engage in virtual asset transactions, its technical support token HSK rose by 54.70% in 24 hours.

In other sectors, the PayFi sector fell 0.03%, but Telcoin (TEL) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) rose 1.17% and 1.49% respectively; the Layer1 sector fell 0.60%; the Layer2 sector fell 1.19%, and within the sector, Movement (MOVE) rose against the trend by 16.19%; the Meme sector fell 1.24%, the DeFi sector fell 1.84%, and Maple Finance (SYRUP) surged 2.60% during the session.