Mega Matrix, a US listed company, announced its first purchase of 12 BTC By: PANews 2025/06/26 09:45

BTC $112,432 +1.17% JUNE $0.0916 +1.89%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to PR Newswire, Mega Matrix Inc., a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, announced that it had bought 12 bitcoins for the first time, with an average price of US$105,554. The company announced last month that its board of directors had approved Bitcoin and Ethereum as treasury reserve assets in an effort to enhance its long-term balance sheet.