Listed company Sixty Six Capital increased its holdings of 18.2 Bitcoins and plans to raise funds to purchase more Bitcoins By: PANews 2025/06/26 10:12

SIX $0.02168 +0.93% MORE $0.10029 -0.97% JUNE $0.0916 +1.89%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, Canadian listed company Sixty Six Capital announced that it had increased its holdings of 18.2 bitcoins. The company previously held 113 bitcoins through the Bitcoin ETF, but will convert these ETF shares into directly held bitcoins. The company also announced that it will conduct a private placement financing, intending to raise up to US$2.5 million to further increase its holdings of Bitcoin.