Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing By: PANews 2025/06/26 09:16

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, the institutional-grade DeFi execution engine Makina announced the completion of a US$3 million strategic round of financing, with participation from Bodhi Ventures, Cyber Fund, Interop Ventures, Steakhouse Financial, Hypernative Labs, Kiln, base DAO, Cozomo de' Medici, Aleksander Larsen, ivangbi and Trevor McFedries. According to reports, Makina Finance is a DeFi execution engine that empowers various users such as AI agents and asset managers to deploy institutional-level, risk-adjusted return strategies on the chain.