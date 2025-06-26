Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, the institutional-grade DeFi execution engine Makina announced the completion of a US$3 million strategic round of financing, with participation from Bodhi Ventures, Cyber Fund, Interop Ventures, Steakhouse Financial, Hypernative Labs, Kiln, base DAO, Cozomo de' Medici, Aleksander Larsen, ivangbi and Trevor McFedries.
According to reports, Makina Finance is a DeFi execution engine that empowers various users such as AI agents and asset managers to deploy institutional-level, risk-adjusted return strategies on the chain.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.