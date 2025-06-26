U.S. Senator Lummis wants two encryption bills passed by 2026

By: PANews
2025/06/26 08:55
Union
U$0.01075-8.89%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000212+2.41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%

PANews June 26 news, according to Cointelegraph, at the Bitcoin Policy Summit on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis said that Congress is expected to pass the crypto market structure bill "CLARITY Act" and the stable currency "GENIUS Act" "before the end of this calendar year", and she will be "very disappointed" if it is not passed before 2026. As the chairperson of the Senate Banking Committee's Digital Assets Subcommittee, she admitted that there are challenges in promoting bipartisan consensus, and some Democrats have called for an investigation into possible conflicts of interest in the Trump family's crypto business first.

Lummis hopes to have the two bills ready by 2026, but this time is later than Bo Hines, executive director of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Digital Assets, said in May. Hines speculated that the CLARITY Act may be ready before the August congressional recess. Trump said in June that he was willing to sign a bill without "additional clauses." Because the Republicans have a weak advantage in the House of Representatives, the two bills may need the support of some Democrats to pass.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001644+1.66%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2739-0.94%
MAY
MAY$0.04218+1.22%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0.1243+5.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017688+9.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Share
U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-etf-inflows-2025-record/
Union
U$0.0101-7.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017688+9.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:13
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

VivoPower’s Tembo Adopts RLUSD for Global Payments as Part of XRP Strategy