Stablecoin narrative is hot, here are 10 potential projects and interaction opportunities

By: PANews
2025/06/13 14:00
SQUID MEME
GAME$30,2484+0,10%
Core DAO
CORE$0,4417+2,41%
SphereX
HERE$0,000189-10,00%
Wilder World
WILD$0,3254+5,17%
Holo Token
HOT$0,0009595+1,91%

Author: Biteye core contributor @viee7227

If the theme of the first half of the stablecoin track is "wild growth", then the rules of the game in the second half may be rewritten by three key variables: regulatory certainty, the compliance path of leading players, and the direction of market innovation.

First, the global regulatory framework – from MiCA in Europe to the GENIUS Act in the United States – is moving from ambiguity to clarity, delineating a clear runway for the entire industry.

It is in this context of "certainty" that Circle's IPO road is so important. Recently, Circle's IPO surged nearly 170% on the first day, which not only means that the stablecoin industry is moving towards mainstream, but also provides an anchor point for value assessment for traditional capital to enter the stablecoin market.

In the above context, the development path of stablecoins has far exceeded the single dimension of "dollar anchoring". Future development may be driven by three core trends: 1) Stablecoin DeFi protocol innovation 2) Popularization of stablecoin payment tools 3) Deep integration with RWA.

1. From payment, DeFi to RWA, three major scenarios to look at the stablecoin track

Payment: The traditional financial cross-border payment system, represented by SWIFT, is inefficient, costly, and has opaque processes, making it difficult to meet the needs of the digital age. Stablecoins, with their nearly zero-cost, 24/7, and programmable features, are implementing a dimensionality reduction attack on the traditional system. The integration of stablecoins by mainstream payment companies such as Stripe, PayPal, and the financial network Visa has verified the commercial potential of this trend. Stablecoins are rapidly expanding from pricing and settlement units of crypto-native exchanges to global payment and settlement tools.

DeFi: Mainstream stablecoins (USDC, USDT) have significant capital efficiency issues. The stablecoins held by users are interest-free, but the issuer obtains all interest income by investing its reserve assets (mainly US Treasury bonds) in risk-free markets. This model turns users into unpaid capital providers. Unlike traditional stablecoins such as USDT and USDC, which are just digital cash tools, yield-based stablecoins embed yield mechanisms such as US Treasury bonds, DeFi lending, and arbitrage directly into the token design, allowing holders to automatically obtain returns.

RWA: RWA (real world asset) tokenization is widely regarded as the core engine driving DeFi to the next trillion-level volume. Its core is to put assets with stable cash flow in the real world (especially US Treasury bonds) on the chain, provide DeFi with sustainable, low-risk "real yields", and attract institutional capital to enter the market. If DeFi injects "efficiency" into stablecoins, then RWA injects "value" and "scale" into them, opening up the imagination space for stablecoins to enter the trillion-level market.

2. Introduction to the top ten unissued stablecoin projects

Stablecoin narrative is hot, here are 10 potential projects and interaction opportunities

2.1 @PlasmaFDN

Introduction: Plasma is a high-performance blockchain designed specifically for stablecoins, dedicated to solving the problems of high handling fees, transaction failure rate and lack of functions in traditional chains when dealing with stablecoins. Its core is based on the PlasmaBFT consensus protocol and the Reth execution engine, with fast confirmation and high compatibility. Plasma supports the payment of handling fees with assets such as USDT/BTC, provides zero-fee USDT transfers, and develops confidential transaction functions.

How to participate: Users can earn income by depositing assets into Aave and Maker through audited vault contracts. After the lock-up period, the assets will be converted into USDT. Compliance procedures such as KYC identity verification and jurisdiction screening must be completed through the Echo Sonar platform. Currently, the deposit limit of US$1 billion has been fully deposited. You can pay attention to whether new deposit limits will be opened in the future.

Link: https://app.plasma.to/

2.2 @noble_xyz

Introduction: USDN is based on the M^0 architecture and is collateralized by short-term US Treasury bonds. It has an expected annualized return of approximately 4.31%, supports cross-chain transmission, and is suitable for multi-chain development environments. Users can choose to deposit USDN into the Points Vault to earn points, or deposit it into the Boosted Yield Vault to obtain higher returns denominated in U.

Participation method: USDN points incentive activity, currently has 23 days left. After users cross-chain USDC to Noble chain and exchange USDN, they can choose to deposit it into the points pool (give up interest in exchange for points) or the income pool (get 14.8% annualized income). The points pool needs to be staked for 30 days before rewards are available. The longer the lock-up time, the higher the points multiplier, and TVL milestone additional rewards can be superimposed.

Link: https://points.noble.xyz/

2.3 @OpenEden_X

Introduction: OpenEden is an institution that provides on-chain U.S. Treasury bond yield products. The TBILL tokens it issues are backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds and U.S. dollars. It also issues yield-generating stablecoins USDO (daily income is re-credited) and cUSDO (net value increasing), both of which are backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds and repurchase agreements to ensure the stability of the principal and continuous production of income.

How to participate: Users can earn BILLS points by holding USDO or participating in cUSDO’s DeFi activities (such as withdrawing LP on Curve, staking on Morpho, or depositing in a strategy vault). Different tasks have different multipliers.

Link: https://portal.openeden.com/bills-campaign?chain=mainnet

2.4 @capmoney_

Introduction: Cap issues two products: 1) cUSD, a digital dollar supported by a variety of blue-chip stablecoins (such as USDC, USDT, BUIDL, etc.) at a 1:1 ratio, which can be exchanged at any time; 2) stcUSD, which is an interest-bearing stablecoin pledged by cUSD, generating income through a decentralized operator network. Operators need to obtain restaker collateral support, execute strategies and return income after over-borrowing funds, and failure to meet the standards will trigger forced liquidation to ensure the safety of the principal of stcUSD holders. The funds behind stcUSD are managed by decentralized operators, who need to obtain collateral from others before they can lend funds for investment. If the investment fails, the guarantor will bear the loss to ensure that the principal of stcUSD holders is not affected.

How to participate: You can participate in the testnet, but there are no clear airdrop rules yet.

2.5 @0xCoinshift

Introduction: Coinshift is an on-chain financial management platform for institutions and teams, integrating payment, accounting and asset management functions. Its core assets include two stablecoins: csUSDL and csUSDC. csUSDL is a yield-generating stablecoin that generates income through Paxos's T-Bills and Morpho lending markets, without users having to pledge or lock positions; csUSDC is generated by USDC collateral, which is suitable for both borrowers and lenders to efficiently circulate and earn income in DeFi.

How to participate: Users can earn XP points by completing daily tasks (such as visiting websites, testing DApps, joining Discord, etc.), and can also invite friends to improve their rankings. The top 100 in the accumulated XP ranking will receive USDC rewards.

Link: https://campaign.coinshift.xyz/

2.6 @withAUSD

Introduction: AUSD is a stablecoin fully collateralized by cash, U.S. Treasury bonds and repurchase agreements. It follows the ERC-20 standard, has the characteristics of free tradability, openness and scalability, and supports compliance functions such as asset freezing and issuance/destruction.

How to participate: Join the AUSD-USDC liquidity pool on QuickSwap and Fluid, or lend AUSD on the Fluid Lending platform. In addition, Agora is about to cooperate with FSL to launch a new stablecoin GGUSD.

2.7 @Perena__

Introduction: Perena is a stablecoin infrastructure protocol built on Solana, issuing a yield-based stablecoin USD*, supported by blue-chip stablecoins such as USDC, USDT and PYUSD. Users can mint USD* by depositing any or multiple stablecoins through the Seed Pool, automatically compounding pool fees and obtaining unified liquidity. USD* can be used for exchange, staking or integrated into other DeFi applications.

How to participate: Users can earn Petals points for subsequent incentives by exchanging stablecoins for the first 5 times a day, providing liquidity for Seed or Growth Pool (holding for more than 15 days can earn 2-3 times Petals), inviting friends to participate in Swap or Pool, and participating in cooperative platform integration.

Link: https://app.perena.org/

2.8 @levelusd

Introduction: Level is a stablecoin protocol that issues lvlUSD fully collateralized by USDC and USDT, and earns low-risk returns by deploying it to blue-chip lending protocols such as Aave. Users can stake lvlUSD to obtain slvlUSD, and the returns are distributed weekly in the form of slvlUSD value growth. When unstaking, the original principal and accumulated returns can be obtained. slvlUSD can be unstaked after a 7-day cooling period.

How to participate: Level users can earn XP in three ways: depositing lvlUSD and Curve LP assets into XPFarm, holding LP or yield tokens from Pendle and Spectra in their wallets, and staking Level assets on Morpho. XP is used to measure the user's contribution to the protocol, which can be viewed in real time and used as a basis for future rewards. Assets can be withdrawn at any time without affecting points.

Link: https://app.level.money/?welcome=true

2.9 @FalconStable

Introduction: Falcon USDf provides two minting mechanisms: Classic Mint and Innovative Mint. Users can mint USDf with stablecoins or over-collateralized non-stable assets (such as ETH, BTC) to ensure that each USDf has sufficient asset support. Innovative Mint allows users to lock non-stable assets for a period of time in exchange for liquidity and maintain over-collateralized security. The platform manages collateral through a neutral market strategy to ensure asset stability. In addition, Falcon will use the strategy income to issue additional USDf every day, and give back to users through the sUSDf Vault and Boosted Yield mechanisms.

How to participate: Users can earn Falcon Miles by minting USDf (preferentially non-stablecoin method), staking sUSDf, and completing tasks. Boost Yield has the highest reinvestment reward and the longest lock-up period is 12 months.

Link: https://app.falcon.finance/miles

2.10 @yalaorg

Introduction: Yala is a Bitcoin-native liquidity protocol that allows users to mint over-collateralized stablecoin YU by staking BTC. YU uses multiple collateral ratios (such as MCR, CCR, SCR) to ensure system stability, and has a liquidation mechanism and Peg stabilization module to maintain the anchored USD price. Users can mint YU by staking BTC, or redeem YU to get back BTC, or achieve liquidity by exchanging it with other stablecoins.

Participation method: Yala interaction mainly mints stablecoin YU by mortgaging BTC or using ETH-USDC exchange, and then participates in the stable pool or LP mining to earn income and Berries points. Zero-cost users can also accumulate points by binding wallets, completing tasks, etc., and strive for airdrop opportunities.

Link: https://app.yala.org/welcome

Conclusion: Let’s go back to the question at the beginning. In the second half of the stablecoin market, the dimensions of competition have completely changed. The 10 projects analyzed above, from Bitcoin sidechains designed specifically for stablecoins to yield-based stablecoins, may one day define the next decade of stablecoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112 227,16+0,85%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10188+0,10%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,138-3,55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share
These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 05:00
Share
Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De president van Kazachstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokajev, heeft aangekondigd dat zijn land een strategische cryptoreserve gaat opbouwen en uiterlijk in 2026 een nieuwe wet voor digitale activa invoert. Daarnaast bevestigde hij dat het futuristische project “CryptoCity” in de stad Alatau zal verrijzen, waar cryptobetalingen volledig geïntegreerd worden in het dagelijks leven. Tenminste, dat is het plan. Dat zeggen lokale media. Strategische cryptoreserve onder centrale bank van Kazachstan In zijn jaarlijkse toespraak stelde Tokajev dat Kazachstan zich snel moet ontwikkelen tot een volwaardige speler in de digitale economie. Om dat te bereiken wil hij dat de Nationale Bank’s Investment Corporation een nieuw staatsfonds opricht: de State Fund of Digital Assets. Dit fonds moet een cryptoreserve opbouwen die bestaat uit “veelbelovende activa” zoals Bitcoin (BTC) en andere digitale valuta. Volgens Tokajev is dit onderdeel van een bredere hervorming waarin “bankgeld effectiever moet terugstromen naar de economie”. De precieze invulling van het fonds wordt in de komende jaren uitgewerkt, maar de president wil dat de wetgeving vóór 2026 is afgerond. Het Agentschap voor Regulering en Ontwikkeling van de Financiële Markt krijgt de opdracht een wetsvoorstel op te stellen. CryptoCity Alatau als pilotzone Naast de nationale cryptoreserve kondigde Tokajev ook concretere stappen aan voor de zogenaamde CryptoCity in Alatau, een stad in het zuidoosten van het land met ruim 50.000 inwoners. Deze stad moet uitgroeien tot de eerste volledig digitale zone van Centraal-Azië. Burgers en bedrijven zullen er goederen en diensten kunnen afrekenen met digitale valuta, ondersteund door smart city-technologie. Tokajev noemde Alatau “het gezicht van de toekomst van Kazachstan” en ziet de stad als een centrum voor innovatie en aantrekkelijke leefomstandigheden. Internationale trend van nationale cryptoreserves Kazachstan volgt hiermee een trend die ook in andere landen zichtbaar is. Eerder dit jaar werd gemeld dat Brazilië en Indonesië onderzoeken hoe zij een strategische crypto- of Bitcoinreserve kunnen aanleggen. In de Verenigde Staten is al gewerkt aan een digitale activareserve onder leiding van de federale overheid. Recentelijk lanceerde het land ook de eerste Bitcoin ETF in centraal-Azië. De keuze van Kazachstan om deze stap te zetten is niet verrassend. Het land behoort tot de grootste spelers in de wereldwijde Bitcoin-miningindustrie. Rond 2021 was Kazachstan zelfs goed voor zo’n 13 procent van de totale Bitcoin-hashrate. Die dominantie zorgde echter ook voor uitdagingen, zoals illegale miningoperaties en druk op de nationale energievoorziening. Wetgeving en regulering als volgende stap voor Kazachstan Met de introductie van een digitale activawet wil de regering meer duidelijkheid scheppen over mining, handel en gebruik van digitale valuta. Tegelijkertijd wordt gewerkt aan een digitale tenge, de eigen centrale bank digitale valuta (CBDC). Deze zou een brug moeten vormen tussen traditionele financiële instellingen en de nieuwe cryptomarkt. Tokajev benadrukte dat Kazachstan geen tijd te verliezen heeft: “Ons doel is om binnen drie jaar een volledig digitale natie te worden, met kunstmatige intelligentie en digitale activa als fundament.” Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026 is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,0258+0,80%
Bitcoin
BTC$112 227,16+0,85%
Wink
LIKE$0,010863+1,54%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:16
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher

Swissborg suffers a security breach on Solana, with over $41 million stolen