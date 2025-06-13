My Big Coin execs to pay nearly $26M in fines to CTFC By: PANews 2025/06/13 14:31

GET $0.008575 -0.83% MAY $0.04215 +1.71% NOT $0.001985 +1.37%

The CFTC said that My Big Coin investors might not get their money back as the alleged operators “may not have sufficient funds or assets.”