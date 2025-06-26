Crypto.com secures $120m insurance for U.S. custody platform

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 02:45
Union
U$0.01075-8.89%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004882+3.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017679+9.04%

Crypto exchange Crypto.com has announced it secured $120 million in insurance coverage for digital assets held in Crypto.com Custody Trust, its U.S.-based solution.

The exchange said in an announcement that the $120 million insurance cover is arranged by Aon, a London-based insurance company. Aon worked with underwriters via Lloyd’s of London to assess Crypto.com’s risk management, the exchange wrote in a blog post.

Crypto.com Custody Trust Company offers crypto custody solutions for North American digital assets and institutions. The insurance plan aims to protect eligible assets and customers against crime and theft.

According to details, the insurance coverage includes the first quarter of 2025. Most of the insurance total, $100 million, is for physical loss, theft, or damage to customer assets in cold storage. Meanwhile, $20 million will cover potential crime-related incidents or third-party theft.

Crypto.com’s expansion

A recent report by CoinLaw indicates that comprehensive crypto insurance coverage by exchanges stands at only 22% as of 2025. The report notes that about 74% of insured exchanges opt for coverage against crime and cyberattacks, with a focus on protection from hacks.

Notably, insurance claims payouts tied to crypto exchange hacks between 2022 and 2024 totaled about $1.8 billion.

Crypto.com’s expansion in North America includes the opening of its new office in Washington D.C., with this move coming on the back of a positive shift in the U.S. regulatory landscape. The exchange is among the crypto companies that saw the Securities and Exchange Commission end its investigation against it amid a flurry of such closures.

Growth also saw Crypto.com recently  partner with Canary Capital Group to unveil the Canary CRO Trust, an investment product that provides regulated exposure to the Cronos (CRO) token.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001644+1.66%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2739-0.94%
MAY
MAY$0.04218+1.22%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0.1243+5.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017688+9.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Share
U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-etf-inflows-2025-record/
Union
U$0.0101-7.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017688+9.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:13
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

VivoPower’s Tembo Adopts RLUSD for Global Payments as Part of XRP Strategy