Change in US crypto laws may affect charges in Do Kwon’s criminal case By: PANews 2025/06/26 01:43

CHANGE $0.0019925 +1.03% MAY $0.04218 +1.29% ACT $0.03722 +4.93%

In a Wednesday status conference, the judge overseeing the Terraform Labs co-founder’s case reportedly said he was “mindful of the GENIUS Act.”