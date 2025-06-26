Decentralized AI gets boost as OpenGradient integrates Walrus on Sui

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 00:04
SUI
SUI$3.4779+2.71%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1404+11.60%

AI research lab OpenGradient leveraged the Walrus data storage protocol to make decentralized AI agents.

Centralization is one of the main concerns with AI systems, which is why multiple firms are turning to blockchain to address it. On Wednesday, June 25, OpenGradient announced its integration with Walrus to bring decentralized AI to the Sui Network (SUI).

OpenGradient will use Walrus’ decentralized storage network to build and run decentralized AI agents. According to the team, the integration enables it to host over 100 AI models across dozens of ecosystems.

Ultimately, the goal of the platform is to make decentralized AI a reality. Matthew Wang, Co-founder and CEO at OpenGradient, explained the advantages of giving users control over their own AI models. Specifically, the models would be private, cheaper to run, and more transparent.

AI models need decentralized data: Walrus Foundation

AI models require access to large amounts of data, which is why decentralized storage has become increasingly attractive. Rebecca Simmonds, Managing Executive at Walrus Foundation, highlighted why developers of AI solutions need storage platforms like Walrus.

Thanks to open storage protocols, users will be able to see exactly what training data goes into an AI model. According to OpenGradient, users and developers can now tap into Walrus data storage to build and train their own models.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001644+1.66%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2739-0.94%
MAY
MAY$0.04218+1.22%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0.1243+5.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017688+9.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Share
U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-etf-inflows-2025-record/
Union
U$0.0101-7.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017688+9.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:13
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

VivoPower’s Tembo Adopts RLUSD for Global Payments as Part of XRP Strategy