BlackRock executive calls Bitcoin a global decentralized asset By: PANews 2025/06/25 18:49

JUNE $0.0916 +1.89% NOT $0.001983 +1.95%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, BlackRock's Mitchnick said that Bitcoin is a "global, scarce, non-sovereign, decentralized asset that does not belong to any country."