49 days ago, the crypto project WLFI spent $1 million to buy SEI, and now has a floating profit of $800,000 By: PANews 2025/06/25 14:20

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SEI prices have soared by more than 90% in the past week. 49 days ago, Trump's crypto project WLFI spent $1 million to buy 5.98 million SEIs, which are currently worth $1.8 million, with unrealized profits of $800,000 (+80%).