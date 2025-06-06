From passive management to active management, the Ethereum Foundation’s new financial strategy will regulate ETH sales

By: PANews
2025/06/06 15:50
Ethereum
ETH$4,319.98+0.06%

Review: Felix, PANews

The Ethereum Foundation released a new treasury policy on June 4, which outlines how the foundation will manage reserves, deploy funds in DeFi protocols, and privacy assessment standards, while maintaining Ethereum’s commitment to self-sovereignty and neutrality.

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will adopt a more structured and transparent reserve policy, tying operating costs and cash needs to ETH reserves and sales to strengthen its financial position. This policy is a sharp departure from the Foundation’s historically passive capital stance.

Cut back on spending and regulate ETH sales

In recent months, the Ethereum Foundation's unexpected sale of ETH has sparked strong opposition from the community, with some critics claiming that the foundation's series of actions have undermined people's trust in the foundation.

Perhaps in response to these questions, the Foundation announced a comprehensive update of its asset management strategy. The Foundation’s annual operating costs (measured as a percentage of the Foundation’s funds) and operating years will be re-evaluated regularly, taking into account market dynamics and community opinions to ensure that the Foundation’s short-term operations are consistent with its long-term strategy.

The goal is to reduce annual spending from 15% of assets to 5% by 2030. Currently, the Ethereum Foundation has only 2.5 years left before running out of cash, so "the next 18 months will be critical."

In addition to this, the Foundation calculates its fiat reserve requirements by multiplying a fixed annual operating expense target (currently set at 15%) by 2.5 years of operation. ETH is automatically sold only when cash reserves fall below a 2.5-year spending buffer (approximately 37.5% of the treasury).

In addition, in order to continue the trend of closer cooperation with the DeFi ecosystem, the foundation will also pursue financing strategies, including individual staking and providing wETH to yield-based lending protocols. It may also borrow stablecoins and seek higher on-chain returns through RWA exposure and DeFi configuration.

In keeping with its commitment to transparency, the Foundation will also publish quarterly and annual reports outlining its asset holdings, investment performance, and any significant developments during each period.

As of October 31, 2024, the Foundation's reserves total approximately $970.2 million, consisting of $788.7 million in crypto assets and $181.5 million in non-crypto assets.

Using the “Defipunk” Principle to Evaluate DeFi Protocols

The policy also includes a codified commitment to privacy, which the foundation defines as “a fundamental civil liberty” in an increasingly surveilled financial environment.

Through new internal rules called “Defipunk,” the foundation will evaluate potential DeFi partners based on a range of criteria: permissionless access, self-custody, open source licensing, and technical privacy features such as transaction shielding.

DeFi protocols that fall short of the criteria may still qualify, but only if they demonstrate credible progress toward these ideals.

The Foundation also calls on employees “involved in treasury management” to also “upskill” by using open source, privacy-preserving tools. Employees involved in treasury management should use and/or contribute to open source privacy-preserving tools to complete their daily work, especially if they need to upskill in related areas.

In the new policy, the foundation emphasizes its commitment to the core values of “cypherpunk.” “Through research, advocacy, and strategic capital deployment, the foundation can help foster an Ethereum-native financial ecosystem that preserves self-sovereignty and sustains an ‘open society for the electronic age’ at scale.”

It’s worth noting that this could also put the foundation at odds with regulatory trends in the United States and Europe, as policymakers in those countries increasingly prioritize transparency and compliance over crypto privacy.

Related reading: Ethereum Foundation publicly laid off employees for the first time, strategic adjustments sparked controversy again, is the foundation model no longer effective?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,227.56+0.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10202+0.08%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.138-3.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share
These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 05:00
Share
Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De president van Kazachstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokajev, heeft aangekondigd dat zijn land een strategische cryptoreserve gaat opbouwen en uiterlijk in 2026 een nieuwe wet voor digitale activa invoert. Daarnaast bevestigde hij dat het futuristische project “CryptoCity” in de stad Alatau zal verrijzen, waar cryptobetalingen volledig geïntegreerd worden in het dagelijks leven. Tenminste, dat is het plan. Dat zeggen lokale media. Strategische cryptoreserve onder centrale bank van Kazachstan In zijn jaarlijkse toespraak stelde Tokajev dat Kazachstan zich snel moet ontwikkelen tot een volwaardige speler in de digitale economie. Om dat te bereiken wil hij dat de Nationale Bank’s Investment Corporation een nieuw staatsfonds opricht: de State Fund of Digital Assets. Dit fonds moet een cryptoreserve opbouwen die bestaat uit “veelbelovende activa” zoals Bitcoin (BTC) en andere digitale valuta. Volgens Tokajev is dit onderdeel van een bredere hervorming waarin “bankgeld effectiever moet terugstromen naar de economie”. De precieze invulling van het fonds wordt in de komende jaren uitgewerkt, maar de president wil dat de wetgeving vóór 2026 is afgerond. Het Agentschap voor Regulering en Ontwikkeling van de Financiële Markt krijgt de opdracht een wetsvoorstel op te stellen. CryptoCity Alatau als pilotzone Naast de nationale cryptoreserve kondigde Tokajev ook concretere stappen aan voor de zogenaamde CryptoCity in Alatau, een stad in het zuidoosten van het land met ruim 50.000 inwoners. Deze stad moet uitgroeien tot de eerste volledig digitale zone van Centraal-Azië. Burgers en bedrijven zullen er goederen en diensten kunnen afrekenen met digitale valuta, ondersteund door smart city-technologie. Tokajev noemde Alatau “het gezicht van de toekomst van Kazachstan” en ziet de stad als een centrum voor innovatie en aantrekkelijke leefomstandigheden. Internationale trend van nationale cryptoreserves Kazachstan volgt hiermee een trend die ook in andere landen zichtbaar is. Eerder dit jaar werd gemeld dat Brazilië en Indonesië onderzoeken hoe zij een strategische crypto- of Bitcoinreserve kunnen aanleggen. In de Verenigde Staten is al gewerkt aan een digitale activareserve onder leiding van de federale overheid. Recentelijk lanceerde het land ook de eerste Bitcoin ETF in centraal-Azië. De keuze van Kazachstan om deze stap te zetten is niet verrassend. Het land behoort tot de grootste spelers in de wereldwijde Bitcoin-miningindustrie. Rond 2021 was Kazachstan zelfs goed voor zo’n 13 procent van de totale Bitcoin-hashrate. Die dominantie zorgde echter ook voor uitdagingen, zoals illegale miningoperaties en druk op de nationale energievoorziening. Wetgeving en regulering als volgende stap voor Kazachstan Met de introductie van een digitale activawet wil de regering meer duidelijkheid scheppen over mining, handel en gebruik van digitale valuta. Tegelijkertijd wordt gewerkt aan een digitale tenge, de eigen centrale bank digitale valuta (CBDC). Deze zou een brug moeten vormen tussen traditionele financiële instellingen en de nieuwe cryptomarkt. Tokajev benadrukte dat Kazachstan geen tijd te verliezen heeft: “Ons doel is om binnen drie jaar een volledig digitale natie te worden, met kunstmatige intelligentie en digitale activa als fundament.” Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026 is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0257+0.76%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,227.56+0.84%
Wink
LIKE$0.010839+1.23%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:16
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher

Swissborg suffers a security breach on Solana, with over $41 million stolen