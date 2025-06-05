Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.5) By: PANews 2025/06/05 12:42

SOL $215.11 +3.63% AI $0.1467 +16.24% MEME $0.002625 +0.15% MEMES $0.00004513 -0.39%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓6/5 Update:

Pump coin issuance is expected, Sol chain is being sucked of blood

BNB Chain remains active ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!