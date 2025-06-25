Merlin Chain adds BTC staking Vault 2, total capacity increased to 100 BTC

By: PANews
2025/06/25 10:16
Bitcoin
Juneo Supernet
PANews reported on June 25 that Merlin Chain announced the addition of Vault 2, a BTC staking vault, and increased the total staking limit from 50 BTC to 100 BTC to meet the participation needs of community users after the first phase was quickly sold out. The current annualized return on BTC staking is up to 21%, and the rewards are expected to be distributed in early October 2025.

