Coinbase has launched Sonic(S) and Newton(NEWT) in the early morning By: PANews 2025/06/25 07:00

SONIC $0.20308 +4.67% NEWT $0.2788 +0.61% JUNE $0.0916 +1.89%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Coinbase has launched Sonic (S) and Newton (NEWT) early this morning, among which NEWT has an "experimental" label.