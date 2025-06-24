Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

By: PANews
2025/06/24 21:15
Bitcoin
BTC$112,115.1+0.83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized return can reach up to 21%. The first phase of the staking vault has been opened, with a capacity limit of 50 BTC. The reward settlement is expected to be carried out in early October 2025, and will be gradually expanded in the future depending on market demand.

This update marks that Merlin Chain has officially entered the Bitcoin PoS stage. Users can participate in network security maintenance and gain benefits through BTC without having to operate off-chain. Merlin Chain founder Jeff said that in the future, he will continue to promote the standardization of BTC pledge mechanism, build a cross-chain BTC liquidity network, and provide composable and profitable infrastructure support for BTC.

According to previous news, the Layer2 mapping asset M-BTC launched by Merlin Chain has been deployed to more than 20 mainstream public chains such as Ethereum, Solana, Kaito, and Sui, with an active TVL of over 4 billion US dollars. In terms of ecology, Merlin Chain cooperates with multiple BTCFi projects such as Babylon and Zerolend to promote the construction of scenarios such as pledge, lending, and re-pledge, and provides early assistance to many long-term participants in the BTCFi track such as Solv Protocol and Avalon Labs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014499+0.07%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0349-3.85%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000533-8.57%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 03:33
Share
Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in […]
TIA
TIA$1.722+5.25%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/09 03:30
Share
Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger's CTO Charles Guillemet warned of a large-scale supply chain attack, potentially stealing crypto from common software wallets. Crypto experts warned users to avoid transactions until the situation clears.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 02:47
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event