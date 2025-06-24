Ark Invest dumps more Circle shares to renew bets on other stocks

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:19
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is showing no signs of slowing down its Circle shares sell-off and has made yet another sizable dump as part of its ongoing portfolio reshuffle.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, Ark Invest offloaded another major portion of its million-dollar stake in CRCL, the newly listed stock of stablecoin issuer Circle. The sale, worth approximately $110 million, marked the firm’s fourth large-scale dump in less than a week and comes just a day after its $146.2 million sell-off.

ARK spread the three-part sale across different funds. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) sold 306,921 units of the shares, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) offloaded 72,302, and the remaining 36,621 were sold by the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

The streak of sales comes as CRCL continues to surge, suggesting Ark is capitalizing on its early investment gains. Trading at $263.45 at the time of writing, the stock has been on an upward rise since debuting at $31 just weeks ago, and briefly spiked near $300 during intraday trading on Monday.

In total, the Cathie Wood-led investment firm has now sold around 1.6 million CRCL shares. Despite the sell-offs, it maintains its status as one of the largest stakeholders in the stablecoin issuer’s stock and still holds approximately 2.8 million shares.

Following the latest sale, Ark Invest reallocated capital into other positions, boosting its holdings in Coinbase (COIN) and Robinhood (HOOD). The firm purchased 4,198 COIN shares worth $1.3 million and 319,640 HOOD shares valued at $24.4 million, among others.

