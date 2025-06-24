Ripple’s Arthur Britto resurfaces on X after 14-year silence

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 18:35
XRP
XRP$2.9762+3.56%

A mysterious Ripple co-founder and co-developer of XRP Ledger has resurfaced on X after 14 years of silence, sparking speculation that his reappearance means big things are ahead for XRP.

Arthur Britto, a mysterious co-creator of the XRP Ledger alongside David Schwartz and Jed McCaleb and also a co-founder of Ripple, posted on X today for the first time in 14 years.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz confirmed that the post, which contained a single emoji, was legitimate and not the result of any hack or unauthorized access.

The development sparked excitement in the XRP community, as Britto has kept an extremely low profile despite his key role in the project. He has never given interviews, appeared in photos, or taken part in public discussions.

The secrecy surrounding Britto has even fueled speculation about whether he’s a real person. However, this seems unlikely as Ripple CTO David Schwartz has publicly referenced Britto before.

In a 2021 thread on X, Schwartz confirmed Britto is a “separate and distinct human being” who is simply “intensely private.” In that thread, Schwartz also mentioned that Britto was entitled to 2% of assets created with the Stellar ledger, referencing an agreement that Jed McCaleb allegedly violated.

Ripple's Arthur Britto resurfaces on X after 14-year silence - 1

Britto has also been tied to the bold claim that “XRP was designed to reach $10,000,” a statement that gained traction from a 2019 YouTube video claiming he made the prediction in 2017. However, there’s no confirmed source linking the quote directly to him.

What is confirmed is Britto’s original focus on utility over hype. In a 2013 internal memo, Britto wrote:

Some users believe Britto’s sudden reappearance could signal major developments ahead for XRP.

“The network is waking up. And Britto doesn’t post for nothing,” wrote John Squire, highlighting the coincidence that Britto’s return came as XRP hit 1.5 million transactions in 24 hours, the highest volume in four months.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014499+0.07%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0349-3.85%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000533-8.57%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 03:33
Share
Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in […]
TIA
TIA$1.722+5.25%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/09 03:30
Share
Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger's CTO Charles Guillemet warned of a large-scale supply chain attack, potentially stealing crypto from common software wallets. Crypto experts warned users to avoid transactions until the situation clears.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 02:47
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event