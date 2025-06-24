Crypto tax Australia: How does Australia tax their crypto?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 17:17
GAINS
GAINS$0.02748+1.29%

A recent ruling in a criminal court case classified crypto assets as money, which goes against the long-held crypto tax Australian office that counts crypto as capital gains.

A court decision involving a federal police officer who allegedly stole 81.6 BTC in 2019 has resurfaced as more traders are contesting how cryptocurrency should be taxed in Australia. On May 19, Judge Michael O’Connell ruled that Bitcoin (BTC) should be treated as money rather than a taxable asset.

This means that the judge declared that Bitcoin is more similar to the Australian dollar, rather than a speculative asset like gold, shares or foreign currency.

According to the Australian Taxation Office website, crypto tax Australia classifies crypto under property instead of currency. More specifically, crypto falls under capital gains tax under the current framework used by the taxation office.

As of June 24, the website still categorizes crypto under property with capital gains on swaps, DeFi, and wrapped tokens. However the ruling could mean that Bitcoin falls under fiat currency, potentially exempting it from the current capital gains tax framework.

How is crypto tax Australia operated?

Under the current framework, crypto is seen as an investment. Therefore, crypto assets fall under the capital gains tax mechanism. According to the website, activities that involve making transactions with crypto —such as selling, swapping or spending crypto— is considered a capital gains tax event.

On the other hand, the revenue generated from mining, staking, or earning crypto counts as ordinary income instead of capital gains. In those cases, then the ordinary income tax would be applied to the profit.

However, crypto assets meant for personal use with a value of below AUD 10,000 ($6,503) is considered an exemption to the capital gains tax. But anything above the threshold would be subject to CGT under the crypto tax Australia framework.

Most recently, Australia introduced cash transaction limits for crypto ATMs. The regulation mandates crypto ATM operators to implement a cash deposit and withdrawal cap of 5,000 Australian dollars or equal to $3,251. Not only that, operators must also display notices, warning users of potential fraud risks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014499+0.07%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0349-3.85%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000533-8.57%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 03:33
Share
Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in […]
TIA
TIA$1.722+5.25%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/09 03:30
Share
Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger's CTO Charles Guillemet warned of a large-scale supply chain attack, potentially stealing crypto from common software wallets. Crypto experts warned users to avoid transactions until the situation clears.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 02:47
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event