XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years

By: PANews
2025/06/24 16:08
PANews reported on June 24 that Arthur Britto, the mysterious co-founder of Ripple (XRP), released public content on the X platform for the first time this morning after 14 years of silence, sharing only an emoticon, which attracted widespread attention. Britto has kept a low profile since he helped found Ripple Labs in 2011, and this statement has triggered various interpretations of his intentions in the market.

Another co-founder, David Schwartz, later confirmed that the account had not been hacked or stolen. Britto is known for his extreme emphasis on privacy, rarely appears in public, and has never given interviews or issued statements.

It is worth noting that after Britto’s post, the price of XRP has risen by 7.6% in the past 24 hours, from $1.96 to about $2.20.

