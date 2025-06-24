Metaplanet allocates additional $5B in capital to U.S. subsidiary

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 14:18
Metaplanet Inc. has approved an additional capital contribution of up to $5 billion to its U.S. subsidiary, Metaplanet Treasury Corp, as part of its expanding global Bitcoin strategy.

According to a June 24 disclosure, the Tokyo-based firm said the new funding will accelerate the next phase of its Bitcoin (BTC) acquisition campaign, including the implementation of its “555 Million Plan” revealed earlier this month. The funds will be used to purchase more Bitcoin, supporting Metaplanet’s goal of acquiring 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027, or 1% of the capped supply. 

Metaplanet Treasury Corp, established in Florida in May 2025, serves as the company’s operational hub for U.S.-based treasury activity. The firm claims that the U.S. market’s institutional infrastructure, deep liquidity, and transparent regulations make it an excellent place to execute. Miami in particular was picked due to its pro-Bitcoin stance and growing reputation as a digital asset hub.

This $5 billion capital contribution is expected to be funded through the exercise of newly issued stock acquisition rights. While Metaplanet emphasized there would be no change to the previously disclosed use of proceeds, it noted that any material financial impact would be disclosed in due course.

The action was taken a day after Metaplanet announced that it had purchased 1,111 more Bitcoin, increasing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC, which are now valued at more than $1.1 billion.

The company has become one of the biggest corporate Bitcoin holders in the world and has quickly grown its Bitcoin treasury by issuing convertible bonds and equity. It is now the eighth-largest holder globally, surpassing firms such as Coinbase and Hut 8.

So far this year, Metaplanet’s stock has increased by more than 300%. Analysts have, however, noted that there is an increasing premium built into the price of its shares. Some estimates place the price of Bitcoin at between $596,000 and $759,000 per coin, which is significantly higher than current market rates. 

This premium raises questions regarding sustainability and dilution risk, but it also reflects investors’ desire for indirect Bitcoin exposure through equity markets.

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 03:33
Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in […]
Tronweekly2025/09/09 03:30
Ledger's CTO Charles Guillemet warned of a large-scale supply chain attack, potentially stealing crypto from common software wallets. Crypto experts warned users to avoid transactions until the situation clears.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 02:47
