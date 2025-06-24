The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

By: PANews
2025/06/24 11:16
PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto market rebounded from the bottom, with a general increase of about 3% to 13%. Among them, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 4.26% in 24 hours, once rising above $106,000, and now reported $105,000. Ethereum (ETH) rose 7.37%, breaking through $2,400. In addition, the AI sector rose 13.44% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Bittensor (TAO), Fetch.ai (FET), and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) rose 13.71%, 17.29%, and 18.52%, respectively.

Other sectors with outstanding performance include: RWA sector rose 12.33% in 24 hours, among which Ondo Finance (ONDO) and Plume (PLUME) rose 11.78% and 13.39% respectively; NFT sector rose 10.88%, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and Moca Coin (MOCA) rose 14.05% and 29.13% respectively.

In terms of other sectors, the Layer2 sector rose 10.17% in 24 hours, and Movement (MOVE) rose 34.66%; the DeFi sector rose 9.97%, and Jupiter (JUP) rose 15.78%; the Meme sector rose 9.15%, and SPX6900 (SPX) rose 17.64%; the Layer1 sector rose 6.12%, and Sui (SUI) rose 12.03%; the PayFi sector rose 6.22%, and Telcoin (TEL) rose 25.00%; the CeFi sector rose 2.85%.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in […]
Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger's CTO Charles Guillemet warned of a large-scale supply chain attack, potentially stealing crypto from common software wallets. Crypto experts warned users to avoid transactions until the situation clears.
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event