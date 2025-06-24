Veda locks $18m to push vault-based DeFi beyond the crypto bubble

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 00:22
DeFi
DEFI$0.001645+1.79%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03619+0.89%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000381+1.87%

DeFi’s complexity has long been a barrier to mainstream adoption. Veda, which hit $3.5 billion in TVL within eight months by abstracting that complexity, just raised $18 million to scale its vault system across a broader class of financial platforms.

On June 23, DeFi infrastructure firm Veda announced an $18 million funding round led by CoinFund, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Animoca Ventures, GSR, Mantle EcoFund, BitGo, Draper Dragon, and other heavyweight investors.

https://twitter.com/veda_labs/status/1937130381465039310

The capital injection comes as Veda sharpens its focus beyond crypto-native ecosystems, aiming to embed its vault-based infrastructure into a wider range of financial platforms.

Since its early 2024 launch, the infrastructure provider’s modular vault system has gained traction, processing deposits from over 100,000 users and integrating with dozens of protocols. Its vault framework, which abstracts the complexity of DeFi yield generation, is now being positioned as core infrastructure for wallets, fintech apps, and exchanges.

Rewriting DeFi’s playbook for mainstream finance

Veda’s rapid ascent to $3.5 billion in total value locked reveals a fundamental truth about DeFi’s next phase: the winning protocols won’t be those that shout the loudest, but those that mask complexity the most effectively.

The startup’s vault system operates like a financial API layer, handling cross-chain yield strategies, risk management, and execution while allowing integrated platforms, such as DeFi protocols and traditional fintech apps, to present users with a familiar interface. The idea is simple: let the app control the user experience, while Veda handles the backend complexity that DeFi typically exposes.

At its core, Veda’s technology standardizes yield-bearing activities, such as staking, restaking, and liquidity provisioning, into modular smart contracts that apps can plug into without rebuilding the wheel. This explains why protocols like Ether.fi and Mantle have adopted its vaults as foundational components rather than competitive products.

The vaults’ interoperability has turned them into a shared primitive, similar to how AWS became the invisible backbone for web applications. Veda’s goal isn’t to make DeFi more visible. It’s to render it invisible.

For developers, that means fewer maintenance and composability headaches. For platforms, it means scalable, yield-generating features that don’t require educating users on the risks of DeFi or bridging across chains. And for users, it could mean earning yield or staking rewards through the same interfaces they already trust.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014478+0.15%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0349-3.85%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000533-8.57%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 03:33
Share
Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in […]
TIA
TIA$1.716+4.82%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/09 03:30
Share
Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger's CTO Charles Guillemet warned of a large-scale supply chain attack, potentially stealing crypto from common software wallets. Crypto experts warned users to avoid transactions until the situation clears.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 02:47
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event