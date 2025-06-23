Brazilian listed company Méliuz spent $28.61 million to purchase 275.43 Bitcoins By: PANews 2025/06/23 20:59

PANews reported on June 23 that Israel Salmen, CEO of Brazilian listed technology company Méliuz SA (CASH3), wrote that after the company completed the latest round of stock issuance, it spent $28.61 million to purchase 275.43 bitcoins at an average price of $103,864. The total holdings currently stand at 595.67 bitcoins, with an overall average purchase price of $102,702.84.