Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

By: PANews
2025/06/23 18:45
PANews reported on June 23 that Mind Network officially announced its cooperation with VANA to launch the second phase of the "World AI Health Hub" activity on BSC. The first phase of this cooperation has attracted nearly 350,000 users to participate and build Agents. The AgenticWorld ecosystem has exceeded 1 million transactions on the BSC chain, verifying the feasibility of the encrypted computing AI architecture in real scenarios.

In the new second phase, World AI Health Hub will launch a new 5 million $FHE prize pool event. Users can use Agent on the BSC chain to participate in Working and contribute FHE-encrypted health data to BSC or Vana Chain to participate in sharing the 5 million FHE Hub extra rewards. New users can start the Agent by staking 10 FHE.

This phase also introduces Vana's DataDAO architecture, combined with Mind Network's fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) technology, to achieve aggregation, verification and collaborative use of encrypted health data, making it a reusable AI training and scientific data asset. Through Vana's data aggregation and governance mechanism, World AI Health Hub is becoming a key entry point connecting DeSci, personalized medicine and AI health research, and also marks that Agentic AI has officially entered the era of trusted collaborative data.

