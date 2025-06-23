Wyoming’s WYST stablecoin set to launch on August 20 at Blockchain Symposium

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 16:49
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01286+1.82%

Wyoming’s first-of-its-kind state-issued stablecoin WYST will officially launch on August 20, with the state confirming plans to debut the token at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson, WY.

The new timeline was announced by the Wyoming Stable Token Commission after their latest monthly meeting held on June 19, following earlier delays related to vendor contracting and regulatory preparations.

According to a memo released on June 19, the WYST project is in its final stretch, with key tasks now underway across finance, legal, tech, and operational teams. The Commission finalizing rules around reserves management, establishing accounting infrastructure, and signing contracts with partners.

On the technical side, smart contracts for WYST are being redeployed on test networks and will soon be migrated to mainnet blockchains. A new website, stabletoken.wyo.gov, is also being prepared to go live ahead of the announcement.

Authorized by the Wyoming Stable Token Act in 2023, WYST is one of the most ambitious efforts yet by a U.S. state to issue its own digital currency. Unlike private stablecoins, WYST is issued and governed by a public commission, with oversight from state officials and built-in compliance mechanisms. It’s backed by a combination of cash, U.S. Treasuries, and repurchase agreements. The state hopes to position WYST as a trusted digital payment tool for businesses, residents, and blockchain developers, particularly in Wyoming’s growing crypto and fintech ecosystem.

While the June 19 memo didn’t specify which blockchains WYST will launch on, the Wyoming Stable Token Commission has ranked Aptos (APT) and Solana (SOL) as the top-performing blockchain candidates for WYST, with both platforms tying for first place in the evaluation process.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014477-0.13%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0349-3.85%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000539-7.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 03:33
Share
Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in […]
TIA
TIA$1.717+4.50%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/09 03:30
Share
Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger's CTO Charles Guillemet warned of a large-scale supply chain attack, potentially stealing crypto from common software wallets. Crypto experts warned users to avoid transactions until the situation clears.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 02:47
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

FTX lawyers say Three Arrows’ $1.5 billion claim is “unreasonable” and should be dismissed