A whale sold 2.69 million VIRTUAL tokens for $3.5 million USDC By: PANews 2025/06/23 16:56

USDC $0.9998 --% JUNE $0.0916 +1.89% VIRTUAL $1.2451 +9.61%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale sold 2.69 million VIRTUAL at $1.30 per coin in exchange for $3.5 million USDC.