Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 12:03

Bitcoin has clawed its way back above the $100,000 after briefly dipping below the key psychological level for the first time in months driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions.

The rebound follows a steep sell-off brought on by rising Middle East tensions after U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. A wave of liquidations followed, pushing Bitcoin down almost 4% to a multi-week low of $98,615 on June 22. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) saw losses of up to 10% and 5%, respectively.

The airstrikes, confirmed by President Donald Trump, marked a major escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict. Iran’s planned closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for 20% of global oil shipments, raised fears that oil prices could spike to $120–$130 per barrel and push U.S. inflation back up toward 5%. 

The immediate result was a flight to safe-haven assets like gold and the U.S. dollar, a $40 billion wipeout of the cryptocurrency market, and almost $1 billion in long-position liquidations. However, signs of stabilization emerged quickly.

Bitcoin recovered above $100,000 thanks to a 75.8% increase in daily trading volume to more than $48.4 billion. Despite a slight decline in open interest, Coinglass data shows that derivatives activity also surged, with volume rising 67% to $136 billion. This indicates that some market participants reduced their exposure in the face of uncertainty but may be returning.

From a technical perspective, the general trend is still bearish for the near future. Bitcoin is trading below its downward-sloping 10-day and 20-day exponential moving averages. Weak upward momentum and a tilt toward the lower band near $98,000, a crucial support zone, are indicated by the Bitcoin’s price hovering below the Bollinger Bands’ midline.

Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears - 1

Momentum indicators show mixed signals. With a relative strength index of 39, the market is weak but not yet oversold. The stochastic RSI and stochastic oscillators are in buy territory, suggesting a potential short-term recovery. The 10-day momentum and moving average convergence divergence, however, are still firmly bearish.

Bitcoin may retest resistance in the $105,000–$106,000 range if geopolitical tensions subside. On the flip side, many analysts on X warn of further declines towards $92,000 or lower if the conflict intensifies, especially given Iran’s threats of retaliation.

The speed of diplomatic resolution and whether exchange-traded fund inflows can continue to withstand sell-side pressure will likely determine how Bitcoin responds, as has been the case in previous crises.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014468+0.24%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0349-3.85%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000539-7.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 03:33
Share
Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in […]
TIA
TIA$1.717+5.01%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/09 03:30
Share
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06412-2.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco