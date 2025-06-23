A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN By: PANews 2025/06/23 08:49

FARTCOIN $0.80145 +7.15% JUNE $0.0916 +1.89%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale spent 2.25 million USDT and purchased 2.4 million FARTCOIN at an average price of US$0.93.