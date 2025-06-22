In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000 By: PANews 2025/06/22 23:19

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including US$905 million in long positions and US$110 million in short positions.