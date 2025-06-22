Data: BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which BLAST unlocks about $22.5 million

By: PANews
2025/06/22 20:41
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01289+2.46%
VENOM
VENOM$0.15131+1.76%
Blast
BLAST$0.002403+2.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
SOON
SOON$0.3098-3.99%

PANews reported on June 22 that Token Unlocks data showed that BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

Blast (BLAST) will unlock approximately 10.5 billion tokens at 10:00 pm Beijing time on June 26, accounting for 34.98% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$22.5 million;

Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 59.26 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on June 25, accounting for 2.84% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10 million;

SOON (SOON) will unlock approximately 41.88 million tokens at 4:30 pm Beijing time on June 23, accounting for 22.41% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$8.4 million;

AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on June 25, accounting for 6.83% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$6.7 million;

Undeads Games (UDS) will unlock approximately 2.15 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 26, accounting for 2.13% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$2.3 million;

IOTA (IOTA) will unlock about 15.16 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 25, accounting for 0.39% of the current circulation, worth about $2.3 million;

Velo (VELO) will unlock approximately 182 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 26, accounting for 2.47% of the current circulation and worth approximately $2.1 million.

Yield Guild Games (YGG) will unlock approximately 14.08 million tokens at 10:00 pm Beijing time on June 27, accounting for 2.68% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$1.9 million;

SingularityNET (AGIX) will unlock approximately 7.15 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 28, accounting for 2.38% of the current circulation, worth approximately $1.9 million.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) will unlock approximately 3.1 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 28, accounting for 0.12% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.9 million.

Data: BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which BLAST unlocks about $22.5 million

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014468+0.24%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0349-3.85%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000539-7.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 03:33
Share
Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in […]
TIA
TIA$1.717+5.01%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/09 03:30
Share
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06412-2.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco