AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million By: PANews 2025/06/22 18:15

MORE $0.10053 -0.64% JUNE $0.0916 +1.89%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, the 20x Bitcoin long positions held by the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades currently have a floating loss of more than 10 million US dollars. Previously, he lost about 15.43 million US dollars in two Bitcoin long positions.