Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

By: PANews
2025/04/02 15:38
Threshold
T$0.0163+1.62%
SUI
SUI$3.4911+3.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10175+0.40%
Salamanca
DON$0.000466+6.88%
MAY
MAY$0.04217+1.88%

Author: Anatoli Kopadze

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Missed the Walrus? No problem.

These 5 SUI airdrops may be more worth participating in.

Here is a detailed step-by-step guide

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

1. SuiPlay

Introduction

  • SuiPlay, backed by the strong technical support of the PLAYTRON innovation team, is redefining the portable gaming experience based on the PSP architecture.
  • Designed for modern gamers, SuiPlay combines retro nostalgia with cutting-edge technology to provide a seamless and immersive gaming experience.
  • SuiPlay has confirmed that it will carry out 6 rounds of airdrop activities, and more benefits will be unlocked soon. The latest news shows that the project owner 7K Smart Trading has announced that it will open an exclusive airdrop channel for all pre-order users.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Login website: suiplay0x1.com
  • Click "Book Now"
  • Login with Playtron
  • Then buy

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

2. SuiLend

Introduction

  • SuiLend protocol is a new generation decentralized lending platform built on the Sui blockchain.
  • The protocol takes efficiency, security and inclusiveness as its core concepts, empowering users through seamless lending services to help them unleash their maximum profit potential.
  • Whether providing liquidity or obtaining instant loans, SuiLend provides a smooth, trustless and transparent experience, making decentralized finance within reach.

How to get access to potential airdrops?

  • Visit the website: suilend.fi
  • Connect your wallet
  • Exchange/borrow
  • Go to the Points section to see how many points you have.

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

AftermathFi

Introduction

  • AftermathFi is a cutting-edge DeFi platform based on the Sui blockchain, providing innovative financial tools for traders, liquidity providers, and DeFi enthusiasts.
  • The platform focuses on efficiency, transparency and security, empowering users through seamless transactions, lending and income opportunities, and creating a new decentralized financial experience.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Currently, the only way to obtain airdrops is by holding the project's NFT
  • Visit the official website: https://aftermath.finance
  • Staking SUI Tokens
  • Click "Start Trading"
  • Carry out operations such as exchange/regular fixed amount investment/liquidity pool/limit order trading, etc.

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

4. Kai Finance

Introduction

  • Kai Finance is a new generation DeFi platform built on the Sui blockchain, providing seamless financial solutions for lending, staking and yield generation.
  • The platform takes into account the needs of both DeFi novices and veteran users, integrating security, efficiency and innovation, aiming to fully unleash the potential of crypto assets.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Visit the official website: https://kai.finance
  • Connect digital wallet
  • Enter the "Vault" section
  • Select any vault
  • Deposit assets

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

5. Magma Finance

Introduction

  • Magma Finance is a powerful DeFi platform built on the Sui blockchain, designed to provide seamless trading, lending and yield-earning opportunities.
  • The platform focuses on security, speed and innovation, enabling users to maximize their financial potential in a decentralized ecosystem.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Visit: https://magmafinance.io
  • Click “Launch App”
  • Connect your wallet
  • Exchange tokens in the "Swap" section
  • And provide liquidity in the "Pool"

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with another purchase — a deliberate, headline-ready buy that keeps the country’s crypto holdings on display. Related Reading: Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Government Figures Show 21 BTC Were Added According to President Nayib Bukele and the […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014538+0.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,602.87+0.33%
READY
READY$0.003282-2.46%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 07:00
Share
Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco shares surged after unveiling plan to hold Worldcoin as its main treasury asset.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:10
Share
Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low

Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low

PANews reported on June 19 that according to foreign media reports, as of mid-June, Bitcoin transaction fees accounted for only 0.96% of block rewards, the lowest level since January 2022.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1046+16.35%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06745-3.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:17
Share

Trending News

More

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Trump administration plans to release report criticizing Bureau of Labor Statistics soon