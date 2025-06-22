The whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves bought more than $30 million of ETH again

By: PANews
2025/06/22 08:30
Waves
WAVES$1.125+1.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09952-1.42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Ethereum
ETH$4,293.01+0.15%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves has traded the last 30.058 million USDC in the address into 13,498 ETH. Since June 11, it has bought 336 million USDC into 132,000 ETH in 11 days, with a total cost of $2,540. Now the floating loss is $39.76 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese clothing chain Mac House has completed fundraising by allocating new stock reservation rights to third parties, with a total amount
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014125-1.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:40
Share
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
Waves
WAVES$1.124+1.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02606+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:05
Share
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1416+11.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002304+10.76%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors