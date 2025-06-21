SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million By: PANews 2025/06/21 10:34

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past four days. SharpLink Gaming currently spent US$493 million to purchase and hold 188,000 ETH (US$456.9 million), with a total cost of approximately US$2,617. The current floating loss is approximately US$37.5 million.