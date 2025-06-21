A whale borrowed 10 million USDC from Aave 4 hours ago and bought 4,170 ETH again

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 4 hours ago, whale 0x7055 borrowed $10 million USDC from Aave and bought 4,170 ETH at about $2,400 again. The whale also spent $86.79 million USDC on June 12 to buy 31,458 ETH at $2,759.
