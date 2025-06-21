Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

By: PANews
2025/06/21 08:30
PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a new security and governance framework Web3SOC designed for compliance. Web3SOC is a classification framework that aims to enhance the security and collaboration of DeFi by providing institutions and organizations with a structured approach to assessing the "maturity" of projects. These standards include a self-assessment tool to measure the readiness of institutional collaboration and a set of project "maturity levels" to determine whether they are ready to be used by major institutions.

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

