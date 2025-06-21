Odds of SOL, LTC, XRP ETF approval stand at 95%: analysts

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/21 03:26
Union
U$0.01076-8.73%
Solana
SOL$214.6+3.85%
XRP
XRP$2.9742+3.49%
Litecoin
LTC$112.41-2.23%

The chances of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approving spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds for Solana, Litecoin and XRP in 2025 have increased to 95%, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Sayffart and Eric Balchunas say.

Seyffart and Balchunas shared the new forecasts in an updated outlook posted on X on June 20,2025.

As well as the high odds for a SEC approval for Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC) and XRP (XRP), other crypto ETF filings also have high chances of approval in 2025.

These include Dogecoin, Cardano, Avalanche, Hedera and Polkadot at 90% chances of approval in 2025.

Seyffart and Balchunas also assigned a 95% probability of approval within the next six months to crypto basket or index ETF filings by Grayscale, Hashdex, Bitwise, and Franklin Templeton. Notably, many of these applications are approaching their final SEC deadlines in early July.

SEC’s positive engagement key

Seyffart notes that their decision to raise the odds that the regulator gives a nod to most of the spot crypto ETF filings is down to “engagement from the SEC.” The ETF analysts see developments as “a very positive sign.”

The SEC has already acknowledged the 19b-4 forms for these applications and likely views the underlying altcoins as commodities, the analysts noted. They also pointed to Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated futures markets that already exist for many of these assets.

As for timing, analysts say approvals could arrive within weeks or closer to final deadlines later this year. Most applications have their final SEC decision dates in October and November.

Despite the uncertainty around timing, the ETF experts believe it’s a “matter of when, not if.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
Bitcoin
BTC$112,213.86+0.91%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:39
Share
Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,213.86+0.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10146-0.11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.136-3.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share
These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher