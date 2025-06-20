Pump.fun’s $4b token launch postponed again amid legal woes

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 22:35
FUNToken
FUN$0.009362+0.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01309+2.66%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004774-1.24%

Memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has once again postponed its token auction, amid legal troubles and a social media ban.

Solana-based (SOL) memecoin launchpad is once again facing issues. On Friday, reports emerged that Pump.fun would postpone its public token sale yet again. Originally scheduled for June 25, the platform had planned to raise $1 billion at a $4 billion valuation.

According to crypto news reporter Colin Wu, the team now expects the auction to take place in mid-July. The team stated that planning for the token launch began in 2024 but noted that the launch has already been postponed several times. Pump.fun did not clarify why the latest suspension occurred, but it coincides with mounting legal troubles in several jurisdictions.

Pump.fun’s legal troubles

Pump.fun is facing legal issues in multiple jurisdictions, including a notable class action lawsuit. On Jan. 15, Burwick Law served the platform with a class action suit, accusing it of violating securities laws and engaging in market manipulation.

The lawsuit claims Pump.fun artificially inflated token prices for its own benefit, with the alleged manipulation resulting in significant investor losses. Max Burwick, founder of the law firm, described the project as “the ultimate evolution of multi-level marketing scams,” preying on desperate individuals.

In February, Burwick Law and Wolf Popper LLP also issued a cease and desist letter over alleged IP violations. Specifically, user-generated memecoins on Pump.fun frequently use logos and names that may infringe on the intellectual property of private individuals or corporations.

The legal situation has put the community on high alert. On June 16, X suspended the accounts of both Pump.fun and its founder, before reinstating them a few days later. While neither X nor Pump.fun provided an explanation, the incident was not isolated, several other crypto platforms also had their accounts temporarily suspended. Still, it remains unclear whether the Pump.fun ban was directly related to its ongoing legal troubles.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.01328+10.48%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001981+1.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
Bitcoin
BTC$112,373.06+1.09%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:39
Share
Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,373.06+1.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10182+0.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.137-3.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026