Bitcoin on-chain transaction volume hits 18-month low, Runes and Ordinals craze fades

By: PANews
2025/06/20 09:36
PANews reported on June 20 that according to The Block, Bitcoin on-chain transaction activity has fallen to its lowest level in a year and a half, with the 7-day moving average transaction volume falling to 316,000 last week. It has now recovered slightly to about 350,000, far below the 700,000 peak in mid-2024. The speculative craze for Bitcoin native protocols such as Runes and Ordinals has subsided, and traders are turning their attention to other blockchain ecosystems. Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin transaction fees have remained below $1.50, indicating that there is little competition for block space and a return to traditional transfer purposes. Some users tried to initiate transactions at a fee of less than 1 sat/vB, and the mining pool MARA launched the "Slipstream" channel to process ultra-low-fee transactions, sparking controversy among Bitcoin developers about network standards and anti-censorship.

CITIC Construction Investment: Continue to be optimistic about the development of the stablecoin industry

CITIC Construction Investment: Continue to be optimistic about the development of the stablecoin industry

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, CITIC Construction Investment pointed out that the global stablecoin policy and industry continue to exert efforts, and the industrial ecology continues
PANews2025/06/23 07:34
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
