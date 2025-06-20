Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance

A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to list on the Nasdaq capital market with the code "STKE". This is not only a company's capital operation, but also a microcosm of an emerging trend.

In recent years, the strategies of listed companies to include cryptocurrencies in their balance sheets have undergone a clear evolution. From the initial worship of Bitcoin (BTC) as "digital gold" to the later embrace of Ethereum (ETH) as a "productive asset", each iteration reflects the change in the market's understanding of digital assets. Today, we are witnessing the rise of the third wave, and its protagonist is Solana.

With SOL Strategies Inc. planning to list on Nasdaq as a landmark event, more and more corporate coffers are beginning to turn their attention to Solana. This raises a core question: Why do these companies choose to gamble on Solana when Bitcoin and Ethereum have already occupied the mainstream vision? Is this just a speculative game waiting for asset appreciation, or are there deeper strategic considerations behind it? The answer is far more complicated than simple price expectations, and it reveals a profound bet on the future financial infrastructure.

The Evolution of Corporate Treasury: From “Digital Gold” to “Financial Operating System”

To understand why companies choose Solana, we first need to review the three-step evolution of corporate crypto asset strategies. This path is a journey from passive value preservation to active interest generation and finally to strategic integration.

The first wave: Bitcoin as the beginning of the "digital gold" story, led by companies such as MicroStrategy. They pioneered the use of Bitcoin as a major reserve asset, with the core logic of viewing Bitcoin as a value storage tool and a "digital gold" to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty. This strategy is relatively passive and essentially "hoard and hold" (HODL), betting on the long-term scarcity and value consensus of Bitcoin. Many companies, including Tesla and Block Inc., have followed suit, using Bitcoin as a strategic reserve to resist the erosion of fiat currency inflation.

The second wave: Ethereum as a "productive asset" As Ethereum turns to the Proof-of-Stake mechanism, the story enters the second chapter. Companies are beginning to realize that ETH can not only be used as a store of value, but also a "productive asset" that can generate income. By staking ETH, companies can obtain a stable income stream and achieve endogenous growth of assets. Recently, SharpLink Gaming, a sports betting platform listed on Nasdaq, announced the acquisition of 176,271 ETH worth US$463 million, and plans to use more than 95% of its holdings for staking, aiming to become the "Ethereum version of MicroStrategy." This strategic shift marks the evolution of corporate treasuries from "passive holding" to "active interest generation."

The third wave: Solana as a "strategic infrastructure" Today, companies represented by SOL Strategies, DeFi Development Corp and Upexi are setting off the third wave. Their choice of Solana has gone beyond the simple expectation of asset appreciation and passive interest. This is a deeper strategic layout. They regard Solana as a "high-performance financial operating system" and try to deeply participate in and build the future on-chain economy by holding SOL.

Why Solana? Three core driving forces

The reason why corporate treasuries bet on Solana is not a whim, but a comprehensive consideration of three core driving forces. These three driving forces together answer the question "Why Solana?" The answer is far more than "waiting for appreciation."

1. Not just interest-bearing, but also “means of production”

Similar to Ethereum, Solana can also generate considerable income through staking. But for companies like SOL Strategies, SOL means much more than that. They do not simply entrust SOL to a third party for staking, but use SOL as the "means of production" for their core business.

SOL Strategies' business model is to operate its own validator nodes. The huge amount of SOL it holds is the capital basis for operating these nodes, which brings the company dual or even multiple sources of income: first, the staking rewards of its own SOL assets; second, by attracting third-party institutions (such as Australian listed company DigitalX) to entrust their SOL to their own validators, thereby earning commissions and block rewards. This model transforms the company from a simple asset holder to a provider and operator of ecological infrastructure. As its CEO Leah Wald emphasized, SOL Strategies is a "technology company" rather than a fund. In this model, SOL is no longer just a number on the balance sheet, but the core fuel that drives the flywheel of the company's business.

2. Firm belief in superior technical performance

All strategic layouts are based on confidence in the strength of the underlying technology. In a widely watched report, Cantor Fitzgerald, a Wall Street investment bank, stated that they believe that "Solana's technology is significantly better than Ethereum in every indicator." This judgment is not groundless.

The Solana network is known for its unparalleled performance, capable of continuously processing more than 2,000 transactions per second (TPS) with an average transaction fee of less than $0.001. This high throughput and low cost makes many applications that are difficult to implement on other blockchains due to high costs (such as high-frequency trading, micropayments, consumer applications) possible on Solana. Its highly anticipated new validator client, Firedancer, aims to increase network throughput to the million TPS level, and Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko said that this is more of a hardware optimization problem without the need for fundamental changes to the protocol.

For enterprises, choosing Solana means choosing a platform that is considered to have superior technology and is more capable of supporting large-scale applications in the future. This is a bet on the technology route, believing that its superior performance will eventually translate into a more prosperous ecosystem and higher network value.

3. Deeply bound to the grand vision of "the next Wall Street"

This is perhaps the most fundamental and exciting reason why companies are betting big on Solana. Holding SOL means being deeply tied to a grand vision - the "decentralized Nasdaq" originally envisioned by Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko. The core of this vision is that all financial assets in the future, whether stocks, bonds or real estate, will be issued, traded and settled in a tokenized form (RWA) on the blockchain.

Companies holding solana are not just investing in a token, but investing in the "underlying track" of the future financial market. By holding core network assets, they have obtained a ticket to participate in and shape this future ecosystem. As Todd Ruoff, CEO of Autonomys Labs, said, companies hold SOL "not just for value storage, but also to actively participate in a growing ecosystem." SOL Strategies has even begun working with Superstate to explore the tokenization of its company equity on the solana chain, trying to become part of this future in person.

This strategy is far more forward-looking than simply waiting for asset appreciation. It is a deep strategic alliance that closely links the company's future with the success or failure of the Solana ecosystem. This is a role change from a bystander to a participant, and even to a builder.

Risk and the Horizon: A Sober Look

Despite the promising prospects, this path is not without risks. First, the price volatility of the SOL token itself is a huge challenge that all participants must face. Second, the continued uncertainty of the global cryptocurrency regulatory environment, especially in terms of asset characterization (such as whether it is considered a security), is a sword of Damocles hanging over the heads of all projects.

In addition, there is a more subtle financial structural risk. The share prices of these "treasury companies" tend to trade at prices far higher than the net value (NAV) of the crypto assets they hold, forming a significant premium. Some analysts have compared this phenomenon to the previous GBTC premium, believing that this is essentially injecting leverage into the system. Once market sentiment reverses and the premium turns into a discount, it may trigger a chain reaction, forcing these companies to liquidate assets to repay debts, thereby putting downward pressure on the market. Finally, even the founder of solana remains sober, and Yakovenko reminds that converting high user engagement into high retention rates and driving the ecosystem beyond the craze of Meme coins to maturity are real challenges that need to be solved at present.

Conclusion: A strategic gamble beyond price

To sum up, the motivations behind corporate coffers’ gambles on solana are multi-layered and strategic.

From a strategic perspective, this is an evolution from passive holding (Bitcoin’s “digital gold”) and active interest generation (Ethereum’s “productive assets”) to deep strategic integration (Solana’s “financial operating system”).

From a business perspective, SOL can not only bring staking income, but also become a means of production to drive the company's core business (such as validator nodes), creating diversified income streams.

From a technical perspective, this is a firm belief that Solana's high-performance, low-cost architecture can win future competition.

From a vision perspective, this is the ultimate bet on the grand narrative of "tokenization of everything" and "decentralized Nasdaq", aiming to seize the strategic commanding heights of the future on-chain financial world.

Therefore, simply interpreting the behavior of these companies as "waiting for appreciation" obviously underestimates the ambition behind them. They are not buying a lottery ticket, but buying a cornerstone of a new world in the future and trying to personally participate in the construction of this new world. This is the real charm of Solana as the new darling of Wall Street, attracting more and more corporate vaults to join.