Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 04:25
Threshold
T$0.01625+1.88%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196808-0.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1242+5.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00664-4.04%
Farcana
FAR$0.00033+1.85%

Geopolitical tensions are escalating, but Bitcoin hasn’t seen major price action. NoOnes CEO Ray Youssef explains why.

Rising tensions in the Middle East are exposing a flaw in how some traders view Bitcoin (BTC). Instead of acting as a hedge, Bitcoin is behaving more like a tech stock, says Ray Youssef, CEO of NoOnes, a crypto peer-to-peer payments and trading platform.

Yossef also highlighted the $100 million breach of Nobitex, Iran’s biggest crypto exchange. The hack, likely performed by Predatory Sparrow, a hacking group with ties to Israel, would have sounded alarm bells earlier.

Escalating tensions are usually positive for hedge assets. However, Bitcoin’s reaction was muted, continuing to trade around $105,000. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) also traded between $2,120 and $2,330, now for the seventh week in a row. This is despite significant whale inflows, amounting to 871,000 ETH over one week.

Bitcoin fails as a hedge asset for now: Yossef

Bitcoin’s lack of movement, according to Youssef, suggests that its hedge-asset narrative is losing traction in today’s market.

Still, Youssef notes that geopolitical risk is driving a shift within the broader crypto landscape. Bitcoin dominance is approaching 66%, as traders retreat from riskier altcoins. If global tensions continue to mount, this rotation into BTC could accelerate, especially if capital controls, sanctions, and infrastructure disruptions enter the mix.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CITIC Construction Investment: Continue to be optimistic about the development of the stablecoin industry

CITIC Construction Investment: Continue to be optimistic about the development of the stablecoin industry

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, CITIC Construction Investment pointed out that the global stablecoin policy and industry continue to exert efforts, and the industrial ecology continues
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:34
Share
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504-3.58%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00664-4.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0.1245+5.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017678+11.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

CITIC Construction Investment: Continue to be optimistic about the development of the stablecoin industry

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure