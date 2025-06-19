LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 23:43
LayerZero’s native token is down 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 17% in the past week as prices continue to drop ahead of a major token unlock.

The LayerZero (ZRO) price fell to $1.80 on June 19, moving further off its recent highs of $3. Losses extend the altcoin’s decline in 2025 to over 31% in the past month.

LayerZero token unlock

While the intraday dip was relatively mild and in line with broader crypto market turbulence, LayerZero is facing a significant token unlock .

This could deepen the bearish outlook, with details from Tokenomist showing the blockchain platform is poised for $46 million worth of ZRO entering circulation.

The LayerZero unlock is scheduled for June 20, potentially adding further downside pressure. According to Tokenomist, the expected ZRO unlock will account for 23.13% of the circulating supply.

A key factor in the upcoming unlock is that insiders control more than 50% of the total supply. Beginning June 20, 2025, the protocol will enter a two-year monthly vesting period. This creates a supply overhang that investors will closely monitor as it could influence market reaction to ZRO price action.

ZRO holders to vote

Also in the spotlight for LayerZero on June 20, 2025 is a vote by ZRO holders. Voting will remain open until June 27, with the community deciding whether to activate a protocol fee.

If the proposal passes, activation would see LayerZero implement a protocol fee on every network message. The collected fees would be used to buy back and burn ZRO tokens.

The quorum for the vote is set at 50.40%, with a simple majority required for approval.

PANews2025/06/23 07:34
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
