16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

By: PANews
2025/06/19 21:40
MAY
MAY$0.04221+2.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$20.86+2.40%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Cybernews research team revealed that 16 billion login credentials of online service providers including Apple, Google, Facebook, etc. were leaked, of which the largest number of records in a single database reached 3.5 billion. Researchers found that this data was mainly exposed through unencrypted Elasticsearch or object storage instances, and the leaked data included access tokens, session cookies, and account metadata stolen by information stealing malicious programs.

The incident poses a serious threat to the cryptocurrency industry: attackers could use the leaked credentials to launch targeted account takeovers, especially on platforms that host wallets or link emails. The fact that some wallets allow mnemonics to be backed up to cloud services further amplifies the risk. Security experts recommend that users update their passwords immediately, enable two-factor authentication, and avoid storing recovery phrases in non-secure digital environments. The original owner of the data is not yet identified, but researchers have confirmed that some of the databases may belong to cybercrime organizations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CITIC Construction Investment: Continue to be optimistic about the development of the stablecoin industry

CITIC Construction Investment: Continue to be optimistic about the development of the stablecoin industry

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, CITIC Construction Investment pointed out that the global stablecoin policy and industry continue to exert efforts, and the industrial ecology continues
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:34
Share
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504-3.58%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00664-4.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0.1245+5.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017678+11.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

CITIC Construction Investment: Continue to be optimistic about the development of the stablecoin industry

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure