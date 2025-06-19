GENIUS Act could boost LINK usage, Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov says

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/19 15:09
Chainlink
LINK$23.1+3.26%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03747+4.46%
  • Sergey Nazarov said that the US stablecoin regulation, via the GENIUS Act, will trigger global demand for new stablecoins.
  • Nazarov explains that Chainlink’s proof of reserves and cross-chain connectivity could be required for the stablecoins’ tokenized funds.
  • LINK’s ecosystem allows seamless deployment and management of all services—reserves, connectivity, and compliance—via a single workflow code.

Chainlink (LINK) CEO Sergey Nazarov said that the recently approved stablecoin regulation, the so-called GENIUS Act in the US will kick off a wave of new stablecoins and LINK could benefit from it. LINK’s proof of reserves and cross-chain connectivity, Nazarov said on his official X profile, could be required for the stablecoins as a source of payment for the growing digital asset economy and tokenized funds.

Chainlink’s proof of reserves and cross-chain could help stablecoin growth 

The most awaited bill, GENIUS, was passed this week on Tuesday. The bill was passed by a 68-30 vote in the US Senate and headed to the House of Representatives before it can reach the President’s desk. This bill aims to regulate stablecoin issuers in the US and help to establish a legal framework, which could enhance their legitimacy and facilitate wider adoption.

“Stablecoin regulation in the US will kick off a wave of new stablecoins in the US and all over the world,” Nazarov said.

LINK’s proof of reserves and cross-chain connectivity could be required for the stablecoins as a source of payment for the growing digital asset economy and tokenized funds, he said.

Nazarov stated: “Chainlink is the only platform that provides proof of reserves and cross-chain connectivity in one system.”

The founder added that, as the complexity of blockchain transactions increases with the addition of more data, connectivity, compliance, and other requirements, LINK could be the platform to support these standards. Additionally, the Configuration Runtime Environment (CRE) technology, deployed last year, enables developers to establish faster connections to their apps across all chains connected to the Chainlink platform.

https://twitter.com/SergeyNazarov/status/1934794778002026872

Chainlink technical outlook: LINK rebounds for key daily support level

Chainlink price faced rejection around its descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple high levels since mid-December) on June 11 and declined by 16% until Tuesday. However, it rebounded after finding support around its daily level of $12.59. At the time of writing on Thursday, it continues to recover slightly, trading around $13.2.

If the daily level at $12.59 continues to hold as support, LINK could extend the recovery toward its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $14.37.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) read 42, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. The RSI should move above its neutral level of 50 to support the recovery. 

LINK/USDT daily chart

LINK/USDT daily chart

If LINK closes below its daily support at $12.59, it could extend the decline toward its April 16 low of $11.89.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early

U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early

The post U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. futures markets adjust due to Labor Day. Early closures for CME and ICE futures. Minimal impact expected on cryptocurrency trading. The U.S. stock market will close for Labor Day on September 1st, with CME’s futures ending early in Beijing, impacting trading at key markets. This holiday closure will affect liquidity in U.S.-tied assets, including key CME and ICE futures, with minor impacts on global crypto markets. Early Futures Closures on Labor Day: Commodities Affected On September 1st, trading for select futures contracts listed on CME and ICE will close early due to the U.S. Labor Day holiday. This annual schedule adjustment involves assets such as WTI crude and precious metals. Following this event, traditional financial markets operating in the U.S. will see a temporary reduction in activity, with early closures aimed at maintaining orderly market procedures. However, the direct impact on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is expected to be minimal, as major exchanges worldwide continue to operate. No significant statements have been made by authorities or major financial institutions regarding potential disruptions beyond the scheduled closures. The cryptocurrency community anticipates mild liquidity shifts, normalized during U.S. federal holidays. Bitcoin Trading Volume Drops by Over 40% Did you know? During U.S. holiday periods, trading volumes for BTC often reduce by about 10% due to decreased U.S. institutional activity, extending globally but recovering post-holiday. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $108,479.44, boasting a market cap of $2.16 trillion and dominance of 57.10%. With a circulating supply of 19,914,150, Bitcoin’s price dropped 0.07% over 24 hours. Trading volume is noted at $43.61 billion, reflecting a 41.33% decrease. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:08 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu Research, historical trends surrounding U.S. federal holidays reveal consistent,…
Union
U$0.01074-8.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,347.67+1.00%
Capverse
CAP$0.12901-12.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 18:12
Share
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002503-3.61%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00664-4.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0.1245+5.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017678+9.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure