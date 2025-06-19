Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 16:30
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%

Iran has ordered a curfew on domestic cryptocurrency exchanges after a politically motivated attack on the country’s largest trading platform, Nobitex.

According to blockchain analytics platform Chainalysis, the June 18 hack resulted in losses upwards of $90 million.

The funds, which included assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, Solana, Tron, and Ton, were drained from Nobitex’s hot wallets and subsequently burned, making them permanently inaccessible.

In response to the incident, the Central Bank of Iran restricted the operating hours of all local crypto exchanges, limiting them to between 10 am and 8 pm. 

“This operational curfew could signal increasing pressure on exchanges operating within Iran, as the regime attempts to manage systemic risk in a market that plays an outsized role in navigating around global sanctions,” the analytics firm wrote in a recent report.

Pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande, also known as Predatory Sparrow, has claimed responsibility and stated that the operation was intended to disrupt Iran’s sanctioned financial infrastructure. The stolen assets were sent to burner wallets without private key access, indicating a deliberate act of destruction.

Chainalysis’s findings confirmed that none of the funds were sent to mixers or exchanges, and a significant portion was transferred to addresses labeled with anti-IRGC slogans.

Some were sent to blockchain burn addresses, including Ethereum’s “0x…dead” wallet, while a portion of Bitcoin was directed to a provably unspendable address with an invalid checksum.

Nobitex is widely considered a central pillar of Iran’s crypto economy. According to Chainalysis, it has processed over $11 billion in total inflows, more than the combined inflows of Iran’s ten next-largest crypto exchanges.

It acts as the backbone for the majority of on-chain activity in the country and serves as a gateway to global markets for users cut off from traditional finance due to international sanctions.

Beyond its domestic role, Chainalysis linked Nobitex to wallets associated with a range of sanctioned and illicit actors. These include ransomware operators affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, pro-Hamas media channels such as Gaza Now, and sanctioned Russian crypto exchanges including Garantex and Bitpapa.

The Nobitex hack followed a series of Israeli airstrikes inside Iran, part of ongoing military and cyber tensions between the two countries. The attackers published inflammatory wallet labels and threatened to release internal source code and infrastructure data unless Nobitex users withdrew funds.

In its official response, Nobitex said user assets remain secure in cold storage and that all hot wallets have been emptied. It also confirmed that its reserve fund would fully cover the losses and that it has taken steps to bolster platform security, including migrating funds to new offline wallets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early

U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early

The post U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. futures markets adjust due to Labor Day. Early closures for CME and ICE futures. Minimal impact expected on cryptocurrency trading. The U.S. stock market will close for Labor Day on September 1st, with CME’s futures ending early in Beijing, impacting trading at key markets. This holiday closure will affect liquidity in U.S.-tied assets, including key CME and ICE futures, with minor impacts on global crypto markets. Early Futures Closures on Labor Day: Commodities Affected On September 1st, trading for select futures contracts listed on CME and ICE will close early due to the U.S. Labor Day holiday. This annual schedule adjustment involves assets such as WTI crude and precious metals. Following this event, traditional financial markets operating in the U.S. will see a temporary reduction in activity, with early closures aimed at maintaining orderly market procedures. However, the direct impact on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is expected to be minimal, as major exchanges worldwide continue to operate. No significant statements have been made by authorities or major financial institutions regarding potential disruptions beyond the scheduled closures. The cryptocurrency community anticipates mild liquidity shifts, normalized during U.S. federal holidays. Bitcoin Trading Volume Drops by Over 40% Did you know? During U.S. holiday periods, trading volumes for BTC often reduce by about 10% due to decreased U.S. institutional activity, extending globally but recovering post-holiday. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $108,479.44, boasting a market cap of $2.16 trillion and dominance of 57.10%. With a circulating supply of 19,914,150, Bitcoin’s price dropped 0.07% over 24 hours. Trading volume is noted at $43.61 billion, reflecting a 41.33% decrease. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:08 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu Research, historical trends surrounding U.S. federal holidays reveal consistent,…
Union
U$0.01074-8.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,347.67+1.00%
Capverse
CAP$0.12901-12.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 18:12
Share
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002503-3.61%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00664-4.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0.1245+5.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017678+9.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure