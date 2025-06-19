Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/19 17:01
Movement
MOVE$0,1243+%5,24
DeFi
DEFI$0,00165+%2,10
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01313+%3,87
Solayer
LAYER$0,531+%2,33
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1,1734+%3,51
Major
MAJOR$0,15813+%0,41

AERO soars 17% as the Aerodrome TVL exceeds $1 billion. JP Morgan JPMD on Base could boost DeFi tokens. Presently, AERO crypto bulls are targeting $1 and fresh Q2 2025 highs.

On a day when Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped, AERO, the governance token of Aerodrome, a leading DEX on the Base Ethereum layer-2, surged.

 9 Best Crypto Presales to Invest in June 2025 – Top Token Presales

Aerodrome Ticks Higher: Will AERO Break $1 as TVL Nears $1 Billion?

According to Coingecko, AERO2 (No data) defied market trends, gaining an impressive 17% in the past 24 hours and breaking above key liquidation zones.

The AEROUSDT daily chart shows the DEX token trading above Q2 2025 highs. Prices could continue recovering if prices break and close above this week’s high of around $0.90.

AERO2
Price
AERO2
24h7d30d1yAll time

Technically, local support lies at approximately $0.45, a region of intense buying pressure based on the candlestick arrangement in the daily chart.

Aerodrome currently boasts a total value locked (TVL) of over $1 billion. With increased activity on Base, now the second-largest Ethereum layer-2 by TVL, flipping Optimism, Aerodrome plays a critical role in facilitating token swaps.

(Source)

The DEX has generated over $15 million in trading fees in the past month and more than $600,000 in the past day.

Given Base’s near-zero transfer fees, this milestone underscores the DEX’s pivotal role in the layer-2 and Ethereum by extension.

JP Morgan Endorses DeFi and Base

Confidence in AERO remains high, bolstered by recent integrations, positioning it among the best cryptos to buy.

On June 18, JP Morgan announced the launch of its USD-denominated deposit token, JPMD, on Base via its blockchain division, Kinexys.

This move endorses Base as a preferred platform for institutions, providing a major tailwind for AERO.

Increased institutional flows could drive TVL in both Base and Aerodrome. Subsequently, AERO and other DeFi tokens could march higher, possibly emerging as the next cryptos to explode.

In a post on X, Base said “J.P. Morgan chose Base for sub-second, sub-cent transactions, giving institutions near-instant settlement and real-time liquidity. Moving money should take seconds, not days. Commercial banking is coming onchain.”

Banks Rebuilding Settlement Layers on Public Chains

On X, the response was overwhelmingly positive.

One observer noted that JP Morgan’s decision to deploy JPMD on Base reflects banks “rebuilding settlement rails” on public blockchains, a significant validation for DeFi and Ethereum.

With U.S. regulations becoming more crypto-friendly, particularly with the proposed GENIUS Act paving the way for a stablecoin framework, Aerodrome and other DEXes are well-positioned to attract more assets.

The GENIUS Act could de-risk DeFi, making it safer for retail investors and more accessible for institutions.

The post Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early

U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early

The post U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. futures markets adjust due to Labor Day. Early closures for CME and ICE futures. Minimal impact expected on cryptocurrency trading. The U.S. stock market will close for Labor Day on September 1st, with CME’s futures ending early in Beijing, impacting trading at key markets. This holiday closure will affect liquidity in U.S.-tied assets, including key CME and ICE futures, with minor impacts on global crypto markets. Early Futures Closures on Labor Day: Commodities Affected On September 1st, trading for select futures contracts listed on CME and ICE will close early due to the U.S. Labor Day holiday. This annual schedule adjustment involves assets such as WTI crude and precious metals. Following this event, traditional financial markets operating in the U.S. will see a temporary reduction in activity, with early closures aimed at maintaining orderly market procedures. However, the direct impact on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is expected to be minimal, as major exchanges worldwide continue to operate. No significant statements have been made by authorities or major financial institutions regarding potential disruptions beyond the scheduled closures. The cryptocurrency community anticipates mild liquidity shifts, normalized during U.S. federal holidays. Bitcoin Trading Volume Drops by Over 40% Did you know? During U.S. holiday periods, trading volumes for BTC often reduce by about 10% due to decreased U.S. institutional activity, extending globally but recovering post-holiday. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $108,479.44, boasting a market cap of $2.16 trillion and dominance of 57.10%. With a circulating supply of 19,914,150, Bitcoin’s price dropped 0.07% over 24 hours. Trading volume is noted at $43.61 billion, reflecting a 41.33% decrease. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:08 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu Research, historical trends surrounding U.S. federal holidays reveal consistent,…
Union
U$0,01074-%8,59
Bitcoin
BTC$112.347,67+%1,00
Capverse
CAP$0,12901-%12,84
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 18:12
Share
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0916+%1,89
Forward
FORWARD$0,0002503-%3,61
Nowchain
NOW$0,00664-%4,04
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0,1245+%5,41
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017678+%9,36
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure