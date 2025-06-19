Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early

The post U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. futures markets adjust due to Labor Day. Early closures for CME and ICE futures. Minimal impact expected on cryptocurrency trading. The U.S. stock market will close for Labor Day on September 1st, with CME’s futures ending early in Beijing, impacting trading at key markets. This holiday closure will affect liquidity in U.S.-tied assets, including key CME and ICE futures, with minor impacts on global crypto markets. Early Futures Closures on Labor Day: Commodities Affected On September 1st, trading for select futures contracts listed on CME and ICE will close early due to the U.S. Labor Day holiday. This annual schedule adjustment involves assets such as WTI crude and precious metals. Following this event, traditional financial markets operating in the U.S. will see a temporary reduction in activity, with early closures aimed at maintaining orderly market procedures. However, the direct impact on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is expected to be minimal, as major exchanges worldwide continue to operate. No significant statements have been made by authorities or major financial institutions regarding potential disruptions beyond the scheduled closures. The cryptocurrency community anticipates mild liquidity shifts, normalized during U.S. federal holidays. Bitcoin Trading Volume Drops by Over 40% Did you know? During U.S. holiday periods, trading volumes for BTC often reduce by about 10% due to decreased U.S. institutional activity, extending globally but recovering post-holiday. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $108,479.44, boasting a market cap of $2.16 trillion and dominance of 57.10%. With a circulating supply of 19,914,150, Bitcoin’s price dropped 0.07% over 24 hours. Trading volume is noted at $43.61 billion, reflecting a 41.33% decrease. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:08 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu Research, historical trends surrounding U.S. federal holidays reveal consistent,…